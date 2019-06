ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer was injured after a pursuit in Ashland City Sunday afternoon.

According to officers, the pursuit started in Ashland City. An officer ended up crashing into another car at the intersection of Briley Parkway and Ashland City Highway.

The suspect was apprehended but no other information was released.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this point.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.