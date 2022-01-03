NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department are investigating a house fire on Ashland City Highway.

Crews are still working the fire scene on 5600 block of Ashland City Highway. There are no injuries reported. The road at Ashland City Hwy and Old Hickory Blvd will likely be closed for at least another hour. Motorist are encouraged to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RU1SfKMGEt — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 3, 2022

Police told News 2 the situation started off involving a suicidal subject. The Nashville Fire Department reported having to stay a safe distance away from the property after reports of a gunman leaving the area.

After one person was apprehended, the fire department was able to move in and put out the fire. The home had already incurred substantial damage by the time firefighters could respond.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area of Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard.