NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than an hour after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, three adorable new Middle Tennesseans were welcomed into the world at Ascension Saint Thomas and TriStar Health hospitals!

Baby girl Colvin (Courtesy: Ascension)

Ascension said baby girl Colvin was born at 12:12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford to Ariel and Michael Colvin of Murfreesboro.

“Though she doesn’t have a first name yet, she is already cute as can be at 20.25 inches long and 7 pounds, 11 ounces,” hospital officials said in a Sunday afternoon statement.

Then, over at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ge’Koryon Angelo Darrell Parks was reportedly born at 12:56 a.m. to Nashville residents Tu’Shawna Batson and George Park.

According to Ascension, Ge’Koryon was 17.5 inches long and 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ge’Koryon Angelo Darrell Parks (Courtesy: Ascension)

Baby James with his parents, Victoria and James (Courtesy: TriStar Health)

In order to celebrate Middle Tennessee’s first babies of 2023, the Tennessee Titans and Ascension Saint Thomas presented each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths.

Ascension officials also encouraged community members to join them in “wishing these precious bundles and their families a happy and healthy new year!”

Meanwhile, TriStar Health said it celebrated the first baby of the new year at its Middle Tennessee hospitals with the birth of James at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday.

According to health officials, baby James was born to Victoria and James at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces.