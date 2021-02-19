Ascension Saint Thomas to hold ‘Galentine’s’ themed mammogram screening event Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ascension Saint Thomas celebrates “Galentine’s Day” Saturday, and women over the age of 40 are invited to receive their mammogram screening.

Ascension Saint Thomas says the event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at Saint Thomas Midtown. Many women missed their screening last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Galentines themed event serves as an opportunity for women without any known concerns to get back into the routine of getting that important annual check.

“We want to empower our women to take an active role in their breast care to come every year to show up bring their friends, bring their family members. The best thing you can do is encourage those around you to get their screening mammograms.”

Organizers say the ‘Galentine’s’ theme is an opportunity to promote friendship along with breast health.

You can schedule your Galentine’s mammogram appointment by calling 615-284-5000 or by clicking here.