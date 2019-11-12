ASCAP Awards honors songwriters, publishers ahead of CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 57th annual American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) Country Music Awards took over the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Nashville Monday.

While the night was about honoring those behind the top hits of the year, a number of the genres top artists surprised the intimate crowd of music industry insiders.

Dan and Shay opened the show performing one of ASCAP’s top country songs of the year “Tequila.”

Little big town performed songwriter Hillary Lindsey’s Grammy-winning hit Girl Crush, before Lindsey was honored with the Global Impact Award for her worldwide impact.

In addition to honoring the songwriters and publishers behind the songs, the nights highest honor went to country icon Randy Travis who received the Founders Award.

Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks performed in Travis’s honor.

There was also a little Hollywood flare on the awards stage as Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen presented reigning CMA vocal duo Brothers Osborne with the Vanguard Award.

Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for his 7th time.