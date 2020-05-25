As restrictions ease, Nashvillians flock to Percy Priest to enjoy Memorial Day sunshine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Video shot by a television anchor at a crowded pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is gaining traction online, showing a mass gathering of people violating social distancing rules set by the CDC.

Although Nashville saw a number of boaters and fisherman out on Percy Priest Lake Monday, enjoying their Memorial Day, it was nothing like what was seen in Missouri.

“We got out here early about 5 o’clock this morning and now there’s so many boaters out on the water its like the Atlantic ocean so were heading home,” said Brasher Burbank of Thompson Station, who was out bass fishing Monday.

News 2 spoke to several boaters, all of whom noted they feel safe on the water and they’re doing their best to socially distance themselves from others.

“There’s a ton of people out here, I think most people are six feet apart though,” Josh Marsh said from Brentwood.

As the unofficial start to the summer kicks off, there are reports from around the country of beaches being packed this Memorial Day. Gulf shores beach had thousands of visitors and Daytona beach was so packed that the police called a news conference to talk about the crowds.

