NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As live music concerts return to music city, Nashville has a new stage. The new highly anticipated Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is finally open after a number of hurdles.

Opening the door to the new venue in Germantown was first postponed due to the tornadoes and then again for the pandemic. They’re now opening the venue in stages.

The full service restaurant and two floors of bowling are open, but live music is really at the heart of Brooklyn Bowl.

“I’d say there is nothing like this in Nashville,” proclaimed Kayla VanFleet the Director of Marketing for Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

Inspired by the feel of Coney Island, from the side show banners to the colorful knock down punks Brooklyn Bowl is no doubt a one of a kind venue for Music City.

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

“In our hearts we love rock ‘n’ roll right that’s what our whole team, our founders are all about so we always want to provide an incredible live music experience but with the elevated factor of really fun energetic bowling and incredible menu items,” explained VanFleet.

Although music is at the soul of Brooklyn Bowl the stage is still silent.

“In all of our hearts we really want live music to return, but our team is definitely going to sit back and wait until we really our comfortable to make sure it’s safe for everybody.”

It wasn’t an easy decision with more than 50 shows on the books cancelled amid the pandemic.

“We are in the music industry just like most of Nashville is and no industry has been immune to this, so it’s been really interesting to see everybody collaborate, working together from artists to management to agencies to venues across the country to kind of bend and push and pull to kind of find the best solution,” said VanFleet.

The venue has temporarily adapted offering live shows online.

“We are not sure when a full band performance will take our stage with guests to see, but with our brand new venue we are able to produce some incredible live streams.”

However, when the time is right VanFleet said they’re ready to get the ball rolling with an in-house audience.

“I think it’s a long road ahead, but we are in for it and hopefully we can get back to live music soon.”

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville joins celebrated locations in New York and Las Vegas.

They’re asking guests to wear a mask and they are also taking temperatures. For more information on their safety protocols click here.

Starting Monday, event spaces and music venues can open at half capacity in Nashville for Phase 3 of reopening.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE