Artist hopes to show off creative career options at Lego convention

LEBANON, Tenn. – The Lego Convention is going on this weekend at the Wilson County Exposition Center and one artist hopes kids attending are inspired to have creative careers.

Jonathan Lopes is a professional Lego designer. Lopes is showing off some of his children’s book and New York City inspired pieces at the convention.

“A lot of these creations that we display here are, the kids really appreciate them, but they’re sophisticated enough and involved enough that the parents are blown away as well,” Lopes said.

Lopes says he’s always excited when parents bring their children to the convention so that they can see how artistic careers are possible.

“When I was a kid Lego was just a toy, I didn’t realize all the hours I played with Lego as a kid was teaching me project management skills, working within a set means with pieces I had, also math skills. It teaches so much,” Lopes said.

Lopes now does custom pieces for clients as well as builds creative pieces to show off. He can spend weeks to months on certain pieces and sell the creations for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“There are a lot of different avenues you can go down to turn it into a career. So if it’s viewed as an art form and an art means as opposed to a children’s toy I think it just opens up a wider variety to draw an income from it,” Lopes said.

The convention offers chances for kids to build their own Lego creations, buy sets to build at home, and check out some professional work like Lopes’.

The Lego Convention will continue on Sunday from 10-4 p.m.