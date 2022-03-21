MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville investigators are on the hunt for an arsonist who torched two cars and threatened eight people in two separate apartment units.

The residents called 911 around 4:40 Sunday morning.

Investigators said a car alarm woke up one of the families, who then saw their car in the driveway on fire.

They called 911, and while waiting for first responders, used a garden hose to extinguish the blaze. That’s when investigators said they found their second car, closer to the house, also on fire. They also extinguished that fire as firefighters arrived on scene.

By Monday morning, the family’s Honda Accord was a complete loss. The entire inside was burned and melted.

A Nissan Altima was also destroyed. It was parked just a few feet from the corner of the duplex where eight people were asleep, including two senior citizens and three children under the age of five.

Det. Kia Towers of the Millersville Police Department is a mother and investigator. She worked the early morning crime and said she is thankful that nobody is harmed.

“Relief they were not harmed at all and also anger that someone who would do this knowing there were possibly children in the house.”

Investigators want to make it clear, this was a targeted crime and there is no threat to the community.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help. If anyone saw anything or has video near the fire on Cartwright Circle North you are urged to contact Millersville Police Department at 615-859-2758.