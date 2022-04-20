TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are seeking more information after they believe a historic church in Grundy County was intentionally set on fire earlier this month.

On April 8, just before 8:30 p.m., crews with the Tracy City Fire Department alongside TBI investigators responded to a fire at the Historic Christ Church Episcopal in the 500 block of 10th Street. According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigations indicate that the church was intentionally set on fire.

TBI agents are working to determine who may have been in the area when the blaze occurred, and are especially interested in a sedan that was seen parked on 5th Street near the church at around 8:15 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information about the fire at the Historic Christ Church Episcopal in Tracy City is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.