Suspect arrested after 4 fires set at churches across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after three churches in Nashville were broken into and set on fire.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Alan Fox, is now in custody. He was arrested by MFD arson investigators, state fire marshals and ATF agents at the Hickory Highlands apartment complex in South Nashville.

Officials were able to locate Fox based on an anonymous tip.

According to the Nashville Fire Dept., Fox admitted to setting the arson fires at the time of his arrest.

He is now charged with four counts of arson and assault on an officer. Officials said he was wielding when he was arrested.

The first break-in happened at Crievewood Baptist Church on Hogan Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect went into a classroom and set fire to a cabinet with papers inside, according to Metro police.

Metro police said the back door of that church was forced open by a suspect who broke out the glass.

Then, the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church on Anderson Road was broken into just before midnight. K-9 officers were brought in to clear the building, which was when officers found smoke in the building and called the Nashville Fire Department.

Metro police reported a suspect threw a large rock through a glass door. He then dragged a trash can into the gymnasium and lit a fire in it under some curtains, according to Metro police.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers found a door at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Bell Road smashed in.

St. Ignatius Pastor, Titus Augustine, could see the suspect walking around the church through his home window.

“I saw somebody come out through the door bringing stuff,” he noted. “It was scary, it was scary yeah. I told them I’m not going out till I see the police car.”

Once inside, officers found a small fire and firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Metro police reported a suspect broke the glass of the front door and took two flat screen TVs, among other things, before he set a fire in a small hallway.

That suspect, caught on surveillance cameras stealing one of the TV’s, opening a locked door with what appeared to be a credit card.

Investigators believe all three break-ins and fires are connected.

Metro police released surveillance images of the suspect, who appears to have been driving a black sedan.

According to NFD officials, Fox was charged with a fourth arson fire at Crievewood United Methodist Church on June 17 after his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the arson tip line at 1-800-762-3017.

