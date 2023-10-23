COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in connection with an early morning suspicious house fire in Columbia.

Fire investigators said it happened on Belle Meade Place just after 1 a.m. Monday morning. Residents credit Columbia police for knocking on doors and getting families to safety while firefighters were arriving and knocking down the blaze.

“When crews arrived, it was 50% involved, meaning about 50% of the house was on fire. Crews put two hand lines on the ground, laid in with water source and immediately began putting water on the fire. Crews reported the fire was in the garage area of the home and was spreading throughout the home,” Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Finley told News 2.

Finley confirmed when firefighters arrived, all occupants of the house fire were safely outside.

Despite the size of this fire and the proximity to other homes, crews were able to knock down the blaze and prevent it from damaging nearby homes. Fire officials said the Columbia Fire Department sent about 10 trucks and 20 personnel to the incident.

A next door neighbor, who has four young children, said she was awakened by Columbia police officers knocking on doors to get residents to safety while fire crews were arriving.

“Our scary part was getting everyone out of the house. We thought our house might be gone,

and that’s what scared me. I didn’t know what it was, so I called the police and when I called, they told me they were here trying to get us out because of the structure fire.

The woman said she watched someone get arrested, but it is unclear of the details.

Daniel Hood (Courtesy: Maury County Sheriff Department)

The suspect was later identified as 37-yera-old Daniel Hood. He was charged with setting fire to personal property, public intoxication and reckless endangerment.

Hood remains in the Maury County jail.