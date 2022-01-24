ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest in a homicide case from October 2020.

Christopher Fields, 25, has been charged with the murder of Jajuan Clark, 36.

Clark was found shot in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway on Oct. 10, 2020. Police say they believe Fields shot Clark, who was homeless, in a random act of violence.

Clark was transported to an area hospital that night where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they were called to Fields’ home Monday by a relative due to “threatening behavior.” While talking with officers, Fields allegedly confessed to killing Clark.

In 2020, police told News 2 they believed Clark was shot by a passing motorist. At the time, they asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Fields is being held on a $150,000 bond.