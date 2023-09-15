COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was reportedly found dead Thursday at a home in Hillsboro.

Deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home on A Street after receiving reports regarding a shooting. When they arrived, investigators said they found a woman, later identified as Katrina Blackburn, dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

After securing the scene, and with the help of the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, authorities conducted an investigation that they said led to the identification of 27-year-old James Garrett Lyon II as a suspect.

James Garrett Lyon II (Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department)

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said Lyon, who shared the same address, told them he was trying to unload the firearm when he pulled the trigger and shot Blackburn. He was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lyon has prior felony charges out of Michigan. As of Friday, Sept. 15, he was being held in jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 28.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and the sheriff’s department is asking anyone with further information to contact Investigator Brandon Gullet at 931-728-3591.