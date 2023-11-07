GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken into custody after a man was found with a single gunshot wound outside a Goodlettsville restaurant last week.

According to Goodlettsville police, officers were dispatched to the restaurant at 845 Springfield Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 1 after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in the parking lot.

The man, later identified as Jerqune Bassham, was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. On Thursday, Nov. 2, officials said they determined Bassham had died from a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Through further investigation, Goodlettsville detectives said they found evidence pointing to Shaquan Lee Weber as the alleged shooter. He was found in East Nashville on Monday, Nov. 6, where Metro Nashville police helped take him into custody.

In a news release, the Goodlettsville Police Department thanked Metro police for their assistance in apprehending Weber “quickly and without incident.”

Weber was booked into the Sumner County Jail and charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still working to gather additional evidence.