HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after license plate reader technology alerted police to a stolen vehicle in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police said on Monday, officers were alerted by LPR technology to a stolen vehicle from Nashville traveling in Hendersonville.

Officers located the vehicle and were led on a short pursuit. According to Hendersonville police, that’s when the vehicle ran off the roadway and two 15-year-old males exited the vehicle.

The teens were immediately detained by officers at the scene. Officials say one of the teens tossed a 9mm Glock handgun during the pursuit and another 9mm Glock was recovered at the scene.

Both juveniles were charged with evading arrest, resisting stop halt and frisk, theft of property over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers say the 15-year-old driver was also charged with driving without a license.

Hendersonville police asks anyone with information on the incident to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.