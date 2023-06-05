MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed suspect was apprehended in Mt. Juliet Monday evening and police are currently searching for a second suspect also believed to be armed.

According to police, officers are currently at Glass Creek Apartments on Old Pleasant Grove Road after chasing two armed suspects. One of the suspects was armed with two handguns and has been apprehended.

The second suspect, who police said is likely armed, is described as a teenager with dread-style hair wearing a white Calvin Klein shirt, black pants, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.