HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed robbery Monday morning led to an arrest and the recovery of guns, money, and explosives from the suspect’s home.

Authorities said they received a call for an armed robbery at around 8:45 a.m. at the Dollar General at Gray’s Crossing. The suspect was later found after an extensive search involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

When investigators searched the suspect’s home, they found cash, body armor, an AR-15 rifle, and a glock handgun they allegedly used in Monday’s robbery at the Dollar General.

Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg told News 2 deputies also discovered the suspect was making explosives with black powder and B-B’s. Sugg also said it appears the suspect was trying to make a homemade grenade.

The suspect’s identity was not released, but they are facing multiple charges.