WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wayne County man considered “armed and dangerous” has been arrested.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching for Charles Staggs.
Residents in the area of Dogwood Flats and Collinwood were also asked to be on the lookout for Staggs and were advised not to confront or approach him if seen.
Shortly after putting out the warning, the sheriff’s office said Staggs had been apprehended.
No other information was released.
