NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help from the public to locate a murder suspect wanted in Benton County.

The TBI is looking for 40-year-old Robert Paschal Fletcher.

Fletcher is wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI for criminal homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The TBI did not release any information on Fletcher’s suspected crime.

Fletcher is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo that says “outlaw” on the inside of his left forearm.

A combined reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by the TBI and United States Marshals Service for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.