KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run.

The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sams Creek Road.

Cheatham County Sheriff Tim Binkley told News 2 that at least two male juveniles walked away from the Cumberland Heights ARCH Academy addiction treatment center in Kingston Springs.

The juveniles then reportedly broke into a home, stole money and possibly a gun. They were last seen at the Dollar General in Kingston Springs.

If you have any information or see anything suspicious in the area, call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department at (615) 792-4341.