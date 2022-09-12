FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect who is on the run in Franklin County Monday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Steven Brian Henley AKA Petey Henley is wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Steven Brian Henley (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Stacy was shot and killed Monday around 4:15 a.m. at a property on Norwood Creek Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Stacy had an active order of protection against Henley.

Henley should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Road. He could also be in the Coffee County area.

If you have information that would help locate Mr. Henley, please call Sergeant Investigator Todd Hindman at Office- 931-968-6050 or Cell- 931-308-9425

