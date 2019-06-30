Argument leads to shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is recovering in the hospital after an argument led to a shooting in North Nashville on Sunday morning.

The incident happened outside a residence on the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North just before 6 a.m.

According to police on the scene, the victim and suspect were in their respective cars when an argument took place. The men exited the vehicles to continue arguing. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the other man, striking him in the leg.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police are still working to confirm if the men knew each other before the incident or if the argument started over something traffic related.

