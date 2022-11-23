SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department were called to Swimming Hole Road around 5 p.m. in the Summertown area to respond to the incident.

Once on scene, officials discovered one man who had been shot and killed. Officials have identified the man to be Josh Byrd.

Investigators believe Byrd was arguing with another man when he was shot and killed. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department says a male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

It remains unclear what charges the suspect is facing at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.