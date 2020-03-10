Area restoration companies see surge in calls after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tornado cleanup continues for so many homes and buildings in Middle Tennessee and that has kept area restoration companies very busy.

“We had a surge of calls,” said Rob Dixon, Owner at ServePro serving West and North Nashville, Hermitage, and Donelson.

Dixon said his company has gotten over 100 calls since the tornado struck.

“With this wind event, it was predominately roof issues and then some structural issues,” said Dixon.

About 14 of his crews worked to secure those structures.

“We’ve been doing a lot of tarping and boarding up,” said Dixon.

But also – his team has been working to rip out drywall and flooring soaked from the post-tornado rains before mold and mildew form.

The challenge is condemned buildings that tie their hands.

“We’re baking a cake here, we’re not necessarily using a microwave,” said Dixon. “It’s going to be a bit of a process and we’ve got to work together.”

Dixon said that collaborative effort won’t be stopping anytime soon.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the role we are playing in this recovery event because this is a galvanizing type of event for Nashville,” said Dixon.

Dixon warned homes that stayed structurally sound during the tornado aren’t necessarily in the clear.

“We anticipate quite a lot of calls coming in from people that think, ‘we made it through, we weren’t near the path of the storm, but our building is fine.’ And then you have leaks,” said Dixon. “So if you suspect that might be the situation, you definitely want to get your roof inspected, get someone to look at your structure.”