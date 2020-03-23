Area dealerships begin to offer mobile services amid Covid-19 concerns

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amid businesses shutting down due to Covid-19, area auto repair shops and dealerships remain open and some now offer mobile services to reduce contact.

Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet has a mobile service where mechanics can drive to customers with an equipped mobile van.

It’s for basic services like oil and battery changes and tire rotations.

It’s a relatively new option that’s now dedicated to Covid-19-related calls.

“This helps so much because there are people who are older, told not to leave their homes,” said Tammy Jacobs, Marketing Director at Two Rivers Ford. “There are people who are homeschooling, and they’ve got kids and they don’t want to load up the kids in the car and come get their vehicle serviced, so we can come to them. There are essential workers – doctors, nurses, people on the front lines as we say, and we can service them as well.”

To schedule a mobile service, call the dealership’s direct line at 1-800-900-1000.

For a more detailed service that requires in-house repair, Two Rivers Ford also offers car pickup so you don’t have to leave your home.