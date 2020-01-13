Area clinics seeing spike in flu cases

As flu cases continue to rise in Middle Tennessee, area clinics are seeing a spike in patients with influenza-like illnesses.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s walk-in clinic in Belle Meade, Frances Owens and Taylor Willingham are trying to figure out if they have the flu.

“I don’t have a temp, but taking precaution,” said Owens.

“Congestion, coughing, periodic chills,” said Willingham. “They told me I have flu A.”

Willingham’s diagnosis added yet another case to Vanderbilt’s 457 positive flu cases of strain A and B so far this season.

This time last year, there were only 61.

“A lot of people been coming in, we’ve been very busy,” said Dr. Trent Rosenbloom, Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics at VUMC. “I was in the clinic this weekend and saw a lot of individuals with influenza, saw those with flu A coming in, flu B.”

Dr. William Schaffner is an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University and said not only did this flu season start early and vigorously, but the B strain that typically comes late in the season reversed course.

“They were prominent at the beginning and they caused outbreaks, which B does not usually do,” said Dr. Schaffner. “So that has all the flu experts flummoxed.”

Vanderbilt also has a new Alexa-activated flu tool that allows patients to determine how severe their flu-like symptoms are and whether or not they should see a doctor.

To activate it, tell Alex to “open flu tool.

With Middle Tennessee still just in the middle of the flu season, Dr. Schaffner said it’s still not too late to get the flu shot.