APSU alumni and friends raise $70,000 for campus community through ‘Govs Give Back’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University alumni and friends raised about $70,000 dollars through a new fund.

The ‘Govs Give Back’ fund was created to help members within the APSU community bounce back from personal difficulties.

Officials said the money will provide financial help for students, faculty and staff who have suffered severe economic, medical or similar hardships during COVID-19 and in other times of crisis.

“We are grateful to our community for their support during a time that has been challenging for us and for them as well,” Assistant Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Their selfless giving spirit has helped the members of our Gov family who need it most. We cannot thank them enough for their caring response.”

The university has made changes in order to conduct all classes online as a result of the pandemic.

