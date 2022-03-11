RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s one of the fastest growing areas of Tennessee, with an estimated population growth of around 90,000 people in one decade.

Property values in Rutherford County are soaring, with the price of homes jumping 70 percent in the last five years.

“It is a big shock with the values going up. It’s historic for Rutherford County to have values that high,” Rob Mitchell, the county property assessor, said. “Ten years ago, we had less than $15 billion in value, now we’re at $50 billion; that’s a huge swing.”

Rutherford County, Tennessee’s estimated population is 355,199 with a growth rate of 2.20 percent in the past year, according to the most recent United States census data. Rutherford County is the sixth largest county in Tennessee; the 2010 population was 263,708 and has seen a growth of 34.69 percent since this time.

For the first time in history, the appraised value of property in Rutherford County exceeds $50 billion. This is an increase due to growth and revaluation of over $14 billion in appraised value over the last four years.

“It’s going to be reflected in the change notices that we send out to everyone in May, that their values for tax purposes have gone up for the next four years will be based on those rates,” Mitchell said.

As the county grows, the growing pains grow with it. Mitchell says the county has a net shortage of roughly 3,000 properties. And as News 2 has mentioned before, Rutherford County is fighting Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITS.

“We had an entire subdivision that went through planning commission process. Then a REIT came in and bought the entire subdivision and turned it into rental properties,” Mitchell said. “It makes it very difficult for people wanting to buy and own their own homes in a market like this to compete. It’s a challenge every day to figure out where we’re going to put people, where’s the growth coming from, where we are going to develop the new land, how are we doing to build schools for the people we have, how is solid waste and infrastructure going to be addressed for the next 15-20 years.”

Mitchell says until the county adopts a tax rate, which will happen in July, nobody knows what will happen to property tax rates. However, when you receive your valuation notice in May, take note.