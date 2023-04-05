NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Every couple of minutes someone is dying in the United States of an overdose, and in Tennessee we’re not immune to that,” said Dr. Michael Ferri.

Ferri is used to seeing addiction up close.

“Addiction is an underserved area so my heart has kind of gone out to people with addiction, and over time that’s just what I gravitated towards,” he said.

Ferri has spent years working as an addiction physiatrist, but he also serves as the medical director for an addiction treatment center for women called “The Next Door” in Nashville.

“You can offer addiction treatment care to anybody,” he said. “It’s the kind of care that you offer that predicts the outcome.”

In December of 2022, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced nearly $265 million would be coming to Tennessee through an opioid crisis settlement with CVS and Walgreens.

“I would like to see funds go towards supporting efforts like The Next Door,” said Ferri.

The first round of payments was distributed out to counties across Tennessee in late February.

Next month, applications for these funds will open, and Ferri says their center plans to apply.

“We have lots of ideas about how we can expand our reach, how we can reach more patients in the community, [and] how we can expand our medication-assisted treatment,” he said.

The Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council will oversee these funds, making sure they are distributed properly to address opioid abuse, misuse, prevention and awareness.

“It’s going to leave its mark on Tennessee,” said Ferri.

While Ferri is skeptical if this settlement will change the course of pharmaceutical companies, he is grateful there’s money on the table to help those impacted in our state.

“I really hope that we can be good stewards of this money and deliver it to places and providers that will make a great impact,” he said.

The application process will open May 1 and close June 5.

The Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council will then select who will get these funds which will hopefully be distributed by the end of this year.