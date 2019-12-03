Apple announces 1st ever Apple Music Award winners

(CNN)– Apple is giving out its own music awards.

The tech giant announced the winners of the first ever Apple Music Awards Monday.

Each winner will receive a 12-inch disc of silicon suspended between a polished sheet of glass.

Apple says the award is inspired by the same chips that power digital music devices.

Apple says singer Billie Eilish received its top honor– being named “The Global Artist of the Year.”

Singer and Rapper Lizzo was awarded “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.”

And Lil Nas X won “Song of the year” for “Old Town Road” — which was determined by customer downloads.