Appeals Court denies Delke request for change of venue in murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A push to move Officer Andrew Delke’s murder trial to another venue has been turned down once again.

A Davidson County Judge initially denied Delke’s request for a change of venue in his murder trial. Delke’s attorney then took the case to Appeals Court.

On Tuesday, the court issued its ruling, saying it will not intervene, therefore denying the appeal.

Delke is charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick back in 2018.

Delke’s attorney, David Raybin, initially requested the venue change, saying his client couldn’t get a fair trial in Nashville.

Raybin sent News 2 a statement, saying: “We are reviewing the decision and discussing available options with our legal team.”

The next step in the legal process would be for Delke to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

