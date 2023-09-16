LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities told News 2 they have launched an investigation into a potentially deadly incident at a Lafayette home.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that District Attorney Jason Lawson asked for agents to investigate “an apparent homicide” at a house in the 400 block of Meador Drive.
No additional details have been released about this active and ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.