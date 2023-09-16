LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities told News 2 they have launched an investigation into a potentially deadly incident at a Lafayette home.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that District Attorney Jason Lawson asked for agents to investigate “an apparent homicide” at a house in the 400 block of Meador Drive.

No additional details have been released about this active and ongoing investigation.