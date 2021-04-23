Apartments destroyed by fire in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two apartments were destroyed and three others were damaged when a fire broke out at a complex in West Nashville late Thursday night.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to a fire reported on 41st Avenue North near Delaware Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were coming from the building, which contained five apartments.

A total of 11 adults and four kids living in the units were displaced, but no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross said it will assist the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.