HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An apartment fire in Hendersonville sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.

Crews with the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire located at 231 New Shackle Island Rd. at the Reserve at Drakes Creek. HFD said smoke could be seen coming out of a second-floor apartment upon arrival.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Fire, heat, and smoke damage were reported in two apartments. Another four apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.