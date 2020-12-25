AP: Human remains found near Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

It is unclear how the remains are related to the explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A recreational vehicle parked on a street exploded Friday.

Authorities have said they believe the blast was intentional.

