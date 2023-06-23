NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cane Ridge High School graduate and standout University of Alabama forward, Brandon Miller, was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, selected by the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night.

Miller invited his former high school basketball coach, Marlin Simms, to watch him take the next big step in his basketball career at the NBA Draft, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“As soon as they drafted (him), I went and got my hat immediately, just truly, wow, really, this is amazing,” Simms said of Thursday night’s draft.

Simms told News 2 he noticed Miller’s talent before he began playing for him at Cane Ridge High School.

“I think we all saw the potential,” Simms said. “He came in about 6’6″, a freshman. I knew when I saw him in middle school he would start for us.”

From then on, Miller stood out on the court, leading the Ravens to a 2021 state championship appearance.

Upon graduation, Miller was recruited by the University of Alabama where he helped the Crimson Tide advance to the Sweet 16 at this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament before being selected by the Charlotte Hornets.

Simms cheered Miller on every step of the way.

“The jump he took from being an All-American, then going to Alabama and improving as much as he did takes you to No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft,” Simms said.

Dozens of Middle Tennesseans praised Miller on social media Thursday night, including Metro Nashville’s police chief, John Drake, who reportedly grew close to Miller’s parents after their two older children played in the Police Athletic League in the 1990s.

Miller comes from an athletic family, according to Scott Wallace, who is involved in the athletics program at Metro Nashville Public Schools. Miller’s father won a football national championship at the University of Alabama; his brother was an All-American basketball star at Fisk University and went on to play professionally overseas, and Miller’s sister plays basketball at the collegiate level at Cumberland University.

Miller is one of many athletes who have had great success after graduating from MNPS, however, Simms told News 2 he is by far the most talented player he’s coached at Cane Ridge High School.

“We’re just a local high school, Cane Ridge, Tennessee, Antioch, Tennessee, and we do the best we can with the kids,” Simms said. “To be a part of this journey with the Miller family is absolutely amazing.”

Miller’s basketball skills are undeniable, but Simms said he’s an even better person who has a lot to offer to the Charlotte Hornets.

“At the end of the day, if Brandon gets there and continues to work hard like he’s been doing, Charlotte has the opportunity to grab somebody special,” Simms said. “Like I tell people, Brandon is a better person than he is a basketball player, and that’s what I think Charlotte got; they got an amazing person.”