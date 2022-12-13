ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Metro Council member is sending out a warning to others to stay vigilant after she said her mail was stolen over the weekend.

Jacobia Dowell told News 2 she was at her Antioch home Saturday morning when she heard a neighbor outside yelling for her. He told her he witnessed two men in a black truck pull up and take her mail.

“He was pretty excited about it, he said they just stole your mail, they just stole your mail, I just watch them take your mail out of your mailbox and I’ve called the police,” Dowell explained. “So, I was having my coffee thinking, ‘oh my goodness, what just happened?’ This is wild, I’ve never had this happen before.”

Dowell said it’s hard to know what exactly was taken and she pays most of her bills online, but she worries she’s now missing Christmas cards, something with more sentimental value.

“Some people are looking for money inside cards during the holiday season. There are a lot of grinches out stealing a lot of things out of your mailbox around this time of year so it’s good to just really be careful,” Dowell said.

Although you might think of the holidays as a time for package theft, Dowell said she’s had several people reach out with similar stories on Facebook. Her advice is to pick up your mail as soon as possible and enroll in USPS’ informed delivery, which scans your mail before its delivered.

“The thing that concerned me most is that when people steal mail it can facilitate stealing your identity and things like that, so I will be cautious over the next few months, making sure everything is locked down and I don’t have any suspicious activity on anything,” Dowell said.

If you have any information on the black truck involved, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.