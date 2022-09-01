NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old.

The incident happened August 22nd just before 6 p.m. on the wood line near a home on Benzing Road.

Investigators said the two were handling a loaded gun, and 13-year-old Abiel Euceda was shot once time and died from the injury.

Abiel Euceda, gunshot victim

Metro Police said Misael Juarez-Nunez remained on the scene the scene and rendered aid. During an interview, police said he admitted he shot Euceda while playing with a loaded gun.

Juarez-Nunez will be in juvenile court for a hearing Thursday afternoon.