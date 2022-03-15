ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old boy remains on a ventilator after he was hit by a car in Antioch on Monday.

According to police, Torrian Poore was hit near Zaxby’s on Murfreesboro Pike around 1 p.m. on March 14.

The teen’s father told News 2 his son has fractures and swelling in his skull and a puncture to his leg. Torrian’s family added the 15-year-old goes to Knowledge Academy in Antioch and plays on the school’s basketball team.

Torrian’s father shared a message on Tuesday afternoon for all drivers.

“I just want to tell people, slow down. If you’re on the phone, get off the phone. You got, not just yourself, but others to think about. Don’t just think about yourself,” said Tavares Poore.

According to Metro Nashville police, the driver originally left the scene, but eventually returned. No word on any charges.