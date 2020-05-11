Antioch students pick up graduation materials ahead of drive-thru ceremony

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a big day for seniors at Antioch High School as they picked up their cap and gowns for this weekend’s graduation ceremony.

A different type of celebration as more than 400 students will be honored in a drive-thru ceremony on Saturday.

“It is a bummer that we don’t get to walk on stage, but I’m still happy that I’m graduating,” Senior Maleah Jones said.

As COVID-19 affected not only graduation, but many other spring send off events, some seniors are feeling let down by the virus’ impact.

“We still wanted prom, we still wanted a graduation ceremony. Our senior year was cut short,” Valedictorian Mohamed Hassan said. “I guess I’m just disappointed and grateful.”

Teachers and administrators welcomed students on Monday with posters and well wishes to collect their graduation materials. All trying to make the hundreds of seniors feel special.

Jones said it was so nice to see that people were positive about the situation.

“Learning how to adapt, which I’ve been doing. But not letting what’s going on in the world stop you from what you’re trying to do,” Jones said.

Graduation will be held in four parts at Antioch High starting at 10 a.m. Hassan said his valedictorian speech will be recorded from the drive thru ceremony.

