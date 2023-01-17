ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, and now, new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the fourth time in just a month.

If you pull up to Slim and Husky’s in Antioch, it’s hard not to miss the massive windows, now boarded up. On Tuesday, employees were cleaning up the broken glass left behind after yet another break-in.

“We have restaurants that have been broken into here and there, from time to time. We typically don’t bring it to mainstream media, but the fact that it’s been four break-ins within the last month, is what’s concerning to us,” said Clint Gray, one of the owners.

The crime was caught on camera each time. In one of the videos, you can see two people walking around the business, and then a moment later, a window is seen being broken, before someone runs through.

Each window has since been boarded up but sits as a reminder of the crime.

“I understand the ups and down and we know we’re going to take some loses, but the fact that this has happened four times in the matter of a month, is very alarming,” said Derrick Moore, another owner.

(Surveillance video caught a break-in and Slim & Husky’s. Video provided: Slim & Husky’s)

Slim and Husky’s isn’t the only business dealing with this type of crime. According to the latest data from Metro Nashville Police, commercial robberies are up in South Nashville, compared to this time last year.

“To see someone come and vandalize the building as well as try to take from a business that supports and employs a lot of young people in the community, it’s disheartening,” Gray said. “We value the aesthetic and the hard work that our team members put in place so it kind of takes away from the experience by having three large windows busted up and boarded up for days at a time, it takes away from the customer’s experience, it takes away from the beauty of the community.”

The owners are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the video, to call Metro Police.