ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s status a top real estate market is no surprise, considering the growth of the city. However, one neighborhood is proving to outperform most.

Local realtors say if you’re looking to buy a home, Antioch is the place to do it and if you don’t believe them, you can believe the numbers.

News 2 caught up with Nathan Weinberg, vice president and Realtracs director on the Board of Directors for Greater Nashville Realtors, in the Ridgeview neighborhood in Antioch.

Weinberg said the Antioch area is a prime development for those looking to settle down and purchase a home and it all comes down to the quality of life the has area to offer.

“Antioch has an awful lot to appeal to people. It’s easy access to freeways. It has really close access to wonderful restaurants, for families, it’s easy to get out on the freeways, there’s parks, there’s access to water nearby, shopping,” said Weinberg. “I think Antioch has all of the elements that make living in and around the city appealing.”

While Weinberg said he’s seen a slowing of the housing market in Nashville, the same can’t be said for Antioch.

Several numbers point to the housing boom in Antioch directly: Days on market and pricing.

Greater Nashville Realtors report homes in Antioch have been averaging about 45 days on the market.

The median sales price for active inventory and homes under contract is trending toward $400,000, according to research shared by the group in January.

Weinberg said the area proves to be the best bang for your buck, and recent years have proved that.

“You know post-pandemic, I think people are looking for access to the things that make their life convenient, and while different parts of Nashville might check some of those boxes, Antioch checks some, if not all of the boxes,” Weinberg said.

This comes as a new snapshot of the housing market in Nashville.

Home sales dropped in February compared to last year, according to a report in February from Greater Nashville Realtors.

The report also showed there were 2,200 closings last month — down from 2,900 in February 2022.

According the Nashville Greater Real Estate, the decline in home sales comes as the median price and pending sales increased.

For Antioch, Weinberg indicated that the metrics show there’s no slowing in sight. This includes apartments, townhomes, single family homes and senior living.

Weinberg said if you’re looking to purchase a home, he recommends a three-step process: Make a list of the things you want, make a list of the things you don’t want and a hire a realtor.