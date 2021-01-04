Antioch nightclub owner arrested for violating Nashville’s public health orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of an Antioch nightclub was arrested early Monday morning after investigators say he ignored warnings from the Metro Public Health Department and continued operating his business past the city’s curfew.

Metro police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a complaint involving Soho Lounge on Bell Road at Murfreesboro Pike. The complaint was that the nightclub was staying open past the city’s 11 p.m. curfew with too many customers inside not wearing masks, according to investigators.

When officers arrived, they said they observed the parking lot and adjacent parking lots packed with vehicles and they saw several unmasked people enter and exit the club. The responding officers said they could also hear “loud music” coming from the business.

A warrant states police spoke with the owner, identified as 37-year-old Abey Teferi, who had already been given a verbal warning and a citation for allowing the nightclub to stay open past the 11 p.m. curfew.

Teferi was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on two counts of violating a county board of health regulation. He was released within two hours without posting bond.

A booking photo for Teferi was not immediately released by Metro police.