Neighbors say students have been hanging out in their Antioch neighborhood everyday since the school year started (Source: WKRN).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood.

“At first it was just a few cars parking in the neighborhood, and of course, word gets out,” he said. “Now there’s 20 or 30 cars per day, and there’s students skipping school and hanging out in our neighborhood until it’s time to go home.”

Thompson’s neighborhood sits right behind Antioch High School, allowing students to avoid getting locked into the school parking lot.

Since the school year has started, he says students constantly leave school to come to his neighborhood.

“Usually there’s anywhere from five to ten in a gathering,” he said. “Then you’ll see one or two walking to their cars at around noon getting ready to go home skipping school.”

Thompson says they’ve vandalized and even set fire to the neighborhood playground.

“One teenager, when I was trying to get a picture, said he was going to kill me,” he said.

Thompson says he and other neighbors have constantly reached out to Metro police and Antioch High School to no avail.

“The school said that they were very interested in this, (and) that they wanted to take care of it,” he said. “But they also said if they’re not on their property then there’s nothing they can do.”

At this point, the whole situation is something Thompson says infuriates him as a homeowner.

“This is supposed to be your safe place,” he said. “You’re not supposed to feel afraid of your own neighborhood.”

So, he hopes someone will step up and fix this situation before things get worse.

“If Antioch High School would do their part, and maybe we hire some security for a few days it would stop,” said Thompson.

Along with hiring security, Thompson says they are also looking to get no trespassing signs put up behind the neighborhood near the high school.

News 2 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools who sent us this statement:

“The Principal of Antioch High is aware of the issue and has taken the following steps to address the situation, noting however that the school staff does not have jurisdiction/authority outside of school grounds:

Assigned staff to monitor the most used exits to the building

Assigned additional staff to monitor the parking lots during school hours

Requested and received additional support from the south precinct of MNPD to patrol the neighborhood around the school during the hours when most students leave campus (Resource Officers and school personnel are not allowed to leave school grounds)

Collaborated with Leadership in MNPS School Security and Operations to determine changes to the property that will limit the elopement of students during the school day

Collaborating with community members to identify students that are loitering during school hours, to make parent contacts, and assign appropriate behavior interventions

News 2 also reached out to Metro police who were able to provide us with contact information for their community coordinator which we passed along to Thompson.