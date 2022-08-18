ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man was found guilty on multiple murder charges relating to a case from 2021.

Brian T. Mitchell, 23, was convicted on two first-degree murder charges for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell. Mitchell shot Terrell and her boyfriend on April 28, 2021, at the Cedar Pointe Apartments off Bell Road.

Brian Mitchell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrell was six to seven months pregnant and her baby was delivered by an emergency Caesarean section shortly after the shooting.

Police said Terrell died May 11, 2021 from her injuries. Her newborn daughter passed away the following day.

Laquisha Terrell (Photo: Submitted by family)

Terrell’s 28-year-old boyfriend survived his injuries, according to police.

On Thursday, Mitchell was found guilty of the first-degree murder charges. Those charges carry life sentences.

A further sentencing hearing is scheduled for next month for the attempted murder charge he also faces for shooting Terrell’s boyfriend, along with another gun charge.