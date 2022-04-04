ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still looking for the thief who stole an SUV and lawn equipment and then ran over an Antioch man clinging to the rear of his stolen trailer.

The victim, John Campos, spent close to a week in Vanderbilt Medical Center recuperating from his extensive injuries that included a collapsed lung, three broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a gash over his eye and road rash on his arms and legs.

“It is so devastating. I mean, I have not been feeling well,” Campos said. “It’s hard to process, ’cause it really did happen.”

Campos described the events on the morning of March 25th. The 27-year-old was loading his trailer when suddenly a man walking by his home turned and walked directly to his running vehicle. As the man jumped in, Campos could be heard on video yelling for him to stop.

The thief put the Dodge Durango in drive and accelerated with Campos precariously standing on the trailer, trying to maintain his balance.

“Sometimes I think I could’ve jumped in the car, crawled in there, but I don’t know if he had a gun or not,” Campos said. “The trunk is open and things are falling out of the car, and he is zig-zagging out of the driveway here.”

Campos told News 2 there was a moment when he made eye contact with the thief in the driver’s seat. The rear hatch was open and Campos said the thief was purposely trying to throw him off the trailer.

When the thief turned left out of the community, Campos jumped off the trailer. That’s when the 27-year-old lawn professional said both tires of the trailer ran him over.

“I got hit. I blacked out,” Campos said. “I could feel myself getting rag-dolled.”

The doorbell camera shows Campos stumbling back to his front porch a few minutes later. He was in shock, bleeding badly.

“I hope we catch him honestly. I hope we catch him,” Campos said.

Campos said he is out more than $10,000, including his missing Dodge Durango, his stolen trailer, his weed eaters, leaf blowers and zero-turn mower.

Campos described the suspect as a blue-eyed white man with no facial hair and a shaved skull or close-cropped hair who was wearing bright red shoes at the time of the crime.