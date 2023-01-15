MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison on Saturday night.

Officials say the crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Old Hickory Boulevard.

The investigation indicates that 52-year-old Ronald Coonrod, of Antioch, parked his vehicle on the north side of E. Old Hickory Boulevard and was crossing the street to a business when he was struck by a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

According to Metro Police, the Monte Carlo was moving at a fast rate of speed and is believed to be a 2001 to 2007 model.

Authorities say evidence at the scene shows that the suspected vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side, passenger side mirror and windshield.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.