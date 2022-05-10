ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of theft inside an Antioch home while the owner was out to get groceries has been taken into custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Apache Trail around 11 p.m. on April 30 in response to a theft in progress call. The affidavit states that the victim left his home to go get groceries and returned to see three individuals taking his belongings out of his home.

Christopher Owen (Courtesy: MNPD)

Documents say Christopher Owen and two other unknown individuals were identified as the people inside the residence. Officers were able to assess what belongings were taken and totaled it to be over $1,000 in losses.

The affidavit further states that the homeowner previously had an order of protection placed on Owen prior to this incident.

Owen was charged with theft of property and is being held in the Metro Jail.