NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say Antioch High School was put on ‘lockout’ Wednesday morning.

MNPS officials told News 2 dispatch received a shots fired call around 8:42 a.m. at 1900 Hobson Pike.

An SRO says the shot came from the area around the school but not at the school itself.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this story for updates as they become available.